12-15-2023 2:03pm
Saline Board of Education Grades Superintendent Laatsch
The Saline Board of Education conducted the evaluation of Superintendent Steve Laatsch in closed session Tuesday evening.
Laatsch received an overall grade of 89 percent and rated as "effective," just shy of "highly effective."
The board uses evaluations during negotiations to extend the superintendent's contract.
The board evaluates the superintendent in various areas (See data below). Laatsch's top ranking came in business and finance, where he scored a 3.8 out of four. His lowest rating was 3.38, which came in the area of governance/board relations and staff relations.
The closed session lasted nearly two hours.
|Governance and Board Relations
|20%
|Policy Involvement
|3.39
|Goal Development
|3.64
|Information
|3.39
|Materials and Background
|3.57
|Board Questions
|2.93
|Board Development
|3.36
|Overall
|3.38
|Community Relations
|15%
|Parent Feedback
|3.36
|Community Communication
|3.39
|Community Feedback
|3.39
|Media Relations
|3.64
|District Image
|3.75
|Approachabiliity
|3.75
|Overall
|3.55
|Staff Relations
|15%
|Staff Feedback
|3.4
|Staff Communications
|3.6
|Personnel Matters
|2.9
|Delegation of Duties
|3.6
|Recruitment
|2.7
|Labor Relations/Bargaining
|3.5
|Visibility in the District
|3.9
|Overall
|3.38
|Business and Finance
|20%
|Budget Development/Management
|3.7
|Budget Reports
|3.7
|Financial Controls
|3.9
|Facility Management
|3.9
|Facility Resource Allocation
|3.6
|Overall
|3.8
|Instructional Leadership
|30%
|Performance Evaluation
|3.6
|Building Level Leadership
|3.8
|Staff Development
|3.4
|School Improvement
|3.8
|Curriculum
|3.4
|Instruction
|3.5
|Student Feedback
|3.4
|Student Attendance
|3.8
|Support for Students
|3.3
|Professional Knowledge
|3.8
|Overall
|3.58
|Student Growth
|3.5
|Progress Toward Goals
|3.75
|Overall
|89%
|Effective
