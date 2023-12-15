BASKETBALL: Roehm Tops 20 Again As Saline Wins SEC Opener

Sophomore Keira Roehm topped 20 points for the third straight game as Saline defeated Monroe, 58-34, to improve to 4-0 and open the SEC Red season with a victory.

Monroe was up 14-8 after the first quarter. Roehm scored 11 points in the second quarter, including three three-pointers and a three-point buzzer-beater that gave Saline a 24-23 lead.

The Hornet defense limited Monroe to three points in the third quarter as Saline pulled away.

"Monroe came out ready to play. They executed and finished in that first quarter and kind of put us on our heels," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I was proud of our second-quarter bounce back. We never hung our heads, we just made adjustments, bounced back and knocked down shots. It was a great team win."

The coach's daughter played a big role in the win, posting 23 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

"Keira showed up for us in big moments all night. We got off to a slow start and she caught fire to really get our offense going. I was very impressed with the way she moved without the ball to get her looks," Roeum said.

Junior Kaidyn Maida had another big night, scoring 14 points and adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

"Kadyn Maida did so many things for us. She rebounded, drove, and made a 3. Her ability to drive and get into the paint to collapse the defense was really important to opening up our offense," Roehm said.

Kate Stemmer did a little bit of everything to help the Hornets to victory, scoring 13 points and posting five rebounds, four steals and seven assists.

"Kate was tremendous defensively, knocked down big 3's in key moments and was excellent at distributing the ball. She really makes our offense and defense go. I am especially impressed with the way she is passing right now. She is getting others great looks. She makes everyone better," Roehm said.

Hadley Griffin scored eight points and had two rebounds.

Saline scored 12 three-pointers. Roehm went 6-for-8, Stemmer wet 3-for-6, Griffin shot 2-for-3 and Maida was 1-or-2.

More News from Saline