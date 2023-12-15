BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Saline Wins at Monroe

MONROE - Saline defeated Monroe 64-37 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Jonathan Sanderson led the Hornets with 21 points. Tommy Carr and Lincoln Keyes each scored 10 points. Caleb Washington scored eight points and Brad Leventhal scored six points. LaDainian Woods scored four points and Isaiah Harris scored four points.

Saline's JV and freshman team also won.

