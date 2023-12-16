Firefighters Battle Blaze in York Township

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze that gutted a Platt Road home in York Township.

No injuries were reported and several dogs that lived at the home were accounted for. One cat was reported missing.

The Saline Post has not yet spoken to Saline Area Fire Department officials about the blaze. Saline firefighters were on the scene late into the evening hours.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 9384 N. Platt Road at 4:18 p.m. Multiple people called 911 to report the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were on the scene in minutes. Milan, Pittsfield, and Augusta fire departments provided aid. Pittsfield utilized its tower truck to attack the fire from above. DTE was requested to cut power and gas.

All residents of the home were out safely. One patient on oxygen did require oxygen from EMTs.

At 4:40 p.m., firefighters reported that ammunition was going off inside the home.

Most of the non-Saline units were released from the scene at 7:40 p.m. Saline firefighters continued to work at the scene beyond 11 p.m.

The home is owned by Patrick and Laura Cox. Residents have complained about the Coxes' belongings being strewn about their property. York Township has taken the Coxes to court six times since 2018 for zoning violations.

