Joann Steiner, Mother of Twin Sons, Worked as Saline DPW Secretary

Joann (Groeb) Steiner, age 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023 in her home under Arbor Hospice care. Her longtime friend and devoted caregiver Mary Lutz (who she affectionately called “Little One”) was by her side.

Joann was born on January 7, 1930 to the late Henry and Irene Groeb in Ann Arbor, MI. She is survived by her two twin sons; Michael (Brenda) Steiner of Pinckney, MI, and Patrick (Wendy) Steiner of White Plains, GA.; four Grandchildren; Samuel (Courtney) Steiner, Kyle (Jennifer) Steiner, Chad Steiner and Jeffrey Patrick “J.P.” Steiner, and Great-Grand Daughter Ava Steiner, (Daughter of Samuel and Courtney Steiner). She is also survived by her other siblings; Sister Jean (Groeb) Allen and Brother Robert Groeb as well as by many nieces and nephews who were such an important part of her life. Joann was preceded in death by siblings; Sister Sherry Shaw, Sister Marianne Hanselmann, Brother-in-law Robert “Huntz” (Marianne) Hanselmann, Sister-in-law Theodora “Teddy” (Robert) Groeb and Brother-in-law John (Jean) Allen.

Joann worked for the City of Saline as the DPW secretary for many years. She truly enjoyed her coworkers who have remained her friends long after she retired. She also loved the citizens of Saline. She would often be found delivering a homemade meal to Saline residents and/or friends who were in need. Joann’s homemade Mac and Cheese was always a requested dish from friends and family. (Even though “Jo” never ate it herself). Joann was presented with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” in 1998 from the City of Saline for her many contributions to the Saline Community. Joann loved the home that she lived in her entire adult life and raised her twin boys there. Her home and yard were always immaculately maintained and demonstrated a sense of pride rarely seen. Joann loved gardening and decorating her home for any given Holiday. She especially loved the Christmas Holiday season. Her Christmas tree and decorations could often be seen on display as early as Thanksgiving or even Halloween. Joann also loved spending time at the lake with her family and often said her long time dream was to have a cottage on the water. Over the years Joann became an avid Detroit Tiger baseball fan. She never missed a game and knew the stats on most all players and where the Tigers stood in the standings. Some of her favorite players were Pudge Rodriguez, Brandon Inge, Miguel Cabrera and most recently, Riley Greene (Riley Greene’s Bobble Head is proudly on display in her home) Joann loved her beloved dog Toby who she gave a loving home to for the rest of his life from a local animal rescue.

She simply loved all animals. Joann was a fun loving and compassionate soul and such a great gift to her family, friends and whoever she knew.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 195 E. Michigan Avenue in Saline, MI. with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Pastor Bill Natsis will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline directly after the funeral service.

The family invites you to join them for a light luncheon directly after the burial, and will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, downstairs. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Un-Shelter Animal Rescue. Checks may be sent to: The Un-Shelter

2045 Syracuse Ct. Dearborn, MI. 48124. PayPal: theunshelter@gmail.com or Venmo: @the-un-shelter. To leave a memory you have of Joann, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

