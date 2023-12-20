Millright William Garner, Father of 5, Had a Passion for Bowling and Coaching

William “Bill” John Garner, age 71, of Saline, Michigan passed away on the morning of Tuesday, December 19, 2023 with family by his side.

William was born October 26, 1952 in Detroit to the late George Sr. and Dorothy Garner.

He is survived by his partner Cathe Krammer and his 5 children whom he raised with the late Betty Garner: Lisa Street, Marie Gonzalez (Anastacio), William Garner II (Gail), Kimberly Garner, and Lindsey Eldridge. He is survived by his 12 grandchildren: Christopher Suer, Tabatha Galvan, Antonio Galvan, Brandon Galvan, Micheal Gonzalez, Veronica Gonzalez (Corey), Hailey Garner, Megan Garner, Julia Garner (Griffin), Chelsea Kampf (Jake), Dre’dan Dixson, Avery Eldridge; 6 great-grandchildren Joselynn Cooper-Galvan, Amelia Fee, Serenity Galvan, Mahoja Galvan, Colson Brockman, Braxton Brockman; Siblings Judith Barta and George Garner Jr.; Nieces Deborah Barta, Sandra Barta, Shelby Kiekens; and Nephew Matt Garner. He joins his late sister Trinnetta Garner and son Billy Garner.

Bill graduated from Henry Ford Community College while working at Ford where he became a millwright, gained the nickname “Bildo,” and supported his family for over 40 years. He had a passion for bowling and coaching youth bowlers, impacting the lives of all he taught. His favorite pastime was sitting on his deck, enjoying the summer sun, watching hummingbirds and airplanes fly by while sipping on scotch and smoking a stogie. He enjoyed listening to rock n’ roll and blues music and watching the Red Wings, Lions, and Michigan football. Bill was a committed family man who was proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. His family was his everything, and spending time with them brought him tremendous joy.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 23rd from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the Macon Township Cemetery in Macon Township, MI. A gathering will take place following the burial at the home of Marie Gonzalez for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the family, care of Kimberly Garner. Donations will be put towards supporting youth in bowling, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Bill, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@rbfhsaline

