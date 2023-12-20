Saline Police Department Crime Reports

The following reports are based on narratives supplied by Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Weapons Charges, 100 Block of Pleasant Ridge, 12:46 a.m., Dec. 1

A 40-year-old Saline woman faces two misdemeanor weapon charges - brandishing a firearm in public and possession of a firearm, after an incident Dec. 1. The woman and her boyfriend were in Ann Arbor and waiting for an Uber when they met an Ann Abor man. They invited the man to share the Uber. The Uber driver didn’t drop off the man and instead took the man back to Saline, where the woman resides. When the vehicle dropped them off in Saline, the Ann Arbor man got out of the vehicle and seemed to think he was heading into the home with the couple. The man’s pushy behavior concerned the woman, so she ran inside her home, grabbed her firearm and came back outside. When Saline Police arrived, the woman was outside of her home with her weapon.

Larceny, 100 Block of E. Michigan Ave., 11:04 a.m., Dec. 4

An unknown suspect walked into the Speedway, ran behind the counter and took four cartons of Newport 100s. The suspect was described as a white male, tall, skinny with brown/blondish hair, a mustache and wearing a Carhart jacket, glasses and jeans. He fled on foot and no vehicle was seen.

Damage to Property, Crabtree Field, 7:28 a.m., Dec. 8

Three juveniles were implicated after someone broke into the Crabtree Feld pressbox. A trash can was dumped on the floor and thrown through a window, breaking the glass. Two of the juveniles reside in Saline and the other in Clinton. The investigation has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Divison for review.

Assault, 400 Block of North Maple Road, 12:51 p.m., Dec. 1

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for assault from the 14A4 District Court, arraigned and released on a personal recognizance bond after a physical altercation on Dec. 1. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Maple Road for domestic assault between a 53-year-old female and 20-year-old female who are related and temporarily living together. A dispute over family matters escalated into a physical altercation.

Fraud, 100 block of S. Ann Arbor St., 1 p.m. Dec. 7

Someone pretending to be the boss at a local restaurant texted an employee and asked them to pick up four gift cards worth $2000. The suspect then asked for the employee to take photos of the cards and sent the picture via text with card numbers. It turns out the text was not from the boss and the text number had been spoofed.

Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol,1:36 a.m., Dec. 10

Police stopped a 28-year-old female from Grosse Pointe Woods for erratic driving. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .12. Police took her to the Saline Police Department for a breath test. She was held at the police department until sober and then she was released. The investigation has been turned over to the city attorney for charges of operating while impaired.

Fraud, Dec. 11, 200 block of Clark Street

Someone unsuccessfully attempted to open a credit card using a vulnerable person’s identity. The unknown suspect made internet purchases using the victim’s credit card information. The case is under investigation.

Larcenies from a Vehicle, Nov. 30

Sometime between 6 p.m., Nov. 30 and 8 a.m., Dec. 1, someone entered a vehicle at Six Trails apartment complex and stole a handgun with a loaded magazine. Other valuables in the vehicle were not taken. The vehicle was unlocked. There are no suspects.

A similar report was taken from the 500 block of Crestwood during the same time frame. Someone went through two unlocked vehicles in a driveway. The glove boxes and consoles were ransacked, but nothing was stolen.

More News from Saline