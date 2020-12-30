COVID-19: One Death, 8 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19.

183 county residents have died with COVID-19, according to Washtenaw County Health Department. That includes 11 people over the last seven days.

Another eight people were hospitalized yesterday, bringing the total to 916 - including 45 over the last seven days. The county also reported 88 people testing positive.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County is rising again. It was at 5.75 percent Dec. 26 and stood at 9.09 percent yesterday. Similarly, the state rate has increased from 7.09 to 9.33 percent in recent days.

According to state data on care homes, three residents of Storypoint Ann Arbor died with COVID-19. 7 residents have died with COVID-19 at Storypoint to date. Two more residents tested positive, according to the weekly update. There were no new deaths at EHM Senior Solutions in Saline, where two residents and two staff members tested positive. There were no new cases among staff or residents at Linden Square.

The State of Michigan counted the deaths of 51 more people in Wedesday's data update, bringing the total to 12,333. The state reported 4,222 new cases.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds continues to fall. There were 629 patients in critical care beds according to today's update - down 20 since yesterday and 109 since a week ago. Similarly, the number of patients receiving ventilator care fell to 368 from 390 yesterday. There were 15 pediatric patients in Michigan hospitals.