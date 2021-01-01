Saline Fire Chief Hoeft Keep Dogs Off Thin Ice

Saline Fire Chief Craig Hoeft has a warning for local residents.

"People need to know that the ice is very thin and to keep your pets off of it - for everyone's sake," Hoeft said Friday.

Earlier Friday evening, firefighters were dispatched to Mill Pond Park for reports of a dog that had fallen through the ice on the Saline River. Fortunately, the situation was resolved before firefighters arrived and the dog was safe with its owner.