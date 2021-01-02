Terry Condit, Saline High School Graduate, Worked as an Engineer and Officiated Sports

​Terry James Condit, age 68, a proud believer of Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, of Milan, Michigan passed away at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from Ascending Aortic Dissection while having open heart bypass surgery.

He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 14, 1952 to Eldon and Cleo (Brown) Condit. He graduated from Saline High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Eastern Michigan University in 1998.

Terry worked as a Processing/Manufacturing/Quality/Supplier Engineer most of his life (ironically mostly on heart medical devices) and enjoyed umpiring softball, officiating and coaching soccer, basketball, volleyball and many other sports, fishing, spending time with family, and reading Tom Clancy novels. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Terry is survived by his wife Karen Lyons-Condit; his sons, Kevin (Tonya Peters) Lyons, Keith Lyons, and Jason (Amy) Condit; grandchildren, Luke Lyons, Lillian (Lily) Lyons, and Liam Condit; his brother Bob (Virg) Condit; sisters, Beverly Poet and Elaine (Dale) Gensley; brother-in-law Ronald Patterson; sisters-in-laws, Wanda Condit, Katherine Knight, Arlene (Penny) Carpenter and Janice Zezulka, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Cleo (Brown) Condit; brother Charles (Dennis) Condit; In-laws John and Gladys Johnson; brothers-in-laws, Stanley Poet, John Johnson, James Johnson and Bill Knight.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a short (limited to 25 persons) memorial service led by Pastor Thomas L. Schroeder of Christ our King Lutheran Church in Saline (Lutheran Missouri Synod) was held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan to have his ashes interred on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

Flowers and cards can be sent to the Condit Family c/o Jason Condit at 29089 Fourner Ave., Madison Heights, MI 48071.

The family would also like to personally thank Larry and Steve from Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Saline, Michigan for their excellent assistance.

Matthew 11:28 [Jesus Said:] “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”