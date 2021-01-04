Pittsfield Township Sets Rates for Water, Rubbish Pickup

Pittsfield Township has set new rates for rubbish/recycling pickup and water and sewer.

Residents will pay $21/month for recycling, rubbish and yard waste removal starting Jan. 6. The late fee was set at 10 percent.

The township set water rates at $4.50/unit for residential and commercial customers and sewer rates at $4.50 for residential customers and $5.17 for commercial customers. There the late fee was assessed at 10 percent. These rates take effect Jan. 6.