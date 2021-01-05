Hybrid In-Person Learning Resumes in Saline Schools Jan. 11

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Scot Graden announced hybrid in-person learning will resume Jan. 11.

"After consulting with the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) and local health officials, we will move forward with our previously announced plan to return to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, January 11, 2021," Graden wrote in an email to parents Monday afternoon.

Graden said local COVID-19 data is consistent with what the district observed in October "when hybrid learning was operating in a safe and functional manner."

Graden said this district will follow the direction of local and state health officials and that it remains focused on providing a safe environment for students and staff. He once again complimented the community for its understanding and flexibility.

"This pandemic has taught us to be flexible and adapt to our environment. The support you have provided to our students to persevere through challenging times has been more than inspiring," Graden wrote.

(full email below)

In the hybrid plan, students attend school twice a week, learn virtually and work independently. The hybrid plan was created as a path to full-time in-person learning. When surveyed by the district, most parents chose a path to full-time in-person learning over full-time virtual learning.

On March 13, as COVID-19 spread in Michigan, the district closed Saline Schools even before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools statewide. The schools remained. When school resumed in September, all classes were virtual. In late September, the district buildings opened to students for the hybrid in-person model.

The district hoped for a path to full-time in-person , but fall brought another wave of COVID. In November, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources announced new restrictions that closed high schools. The district elected to cancel in-person learning in every building, except some vocational instruction and special education. In December, just before winter break, the state announced high school in-person learning could re-commence.

-

January 5th, 2021

SAS Families,

Happy New Year! I hope that the two week break offered time to rest, recharge, and prepare for the good things to come in the months ahead. As promised, I have an update for the community in regard to our return to in-person learning.

After consulting with the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) and local health officials, we will move forward with our previously announced plan to return to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The COVID-19 numbers we are experiencing now are consistent with those observed in October, when hybrid learning was operating in a safe and functional manner. Our metrics, too, continue to evolve as we learn more about COVID-19 spread within school buildings. We remain focused on providing a safe environment for our students and staff and will continue to follow the direction of our local and state health counsel.

This pandemic has taught us to be flexible and adapt to our environment. The support you have provided to our students to persevere through challenging times has been more than inspiring.

Health officials are indicating that the roll out of vaccines for educators will occur in the very near future. To follow WCHD vaccine updates and access information that may be of assistance to you or someone you know, please visit this website.

Please look for additional information from building and department administration. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to me via Let’s Talk.

Sincerely,

Scot Graden

Superintendent