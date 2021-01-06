COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Two more residents of Washtenaw County have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

195 county residents have no died with COVID-19, including 12 in the last eight days. The county also reported four new hospitalizations, for a total of 970, and 110 more people testing positive, for a total of 13,169.

According to state data, the positive test rate declined to 8.19 percent in Washtenaw County yesterday. Statewide, it increased to 10.42 percent yesterday.

State data also showed 51 people dying with COVID-19, increasing the total to 12,918. An additional 4,326 people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the picture continues to improve. The number of patients in critical care beds fell by 25 to 523, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by four to 304. There were 16 pediatric patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and four more believed to have COVID-19.