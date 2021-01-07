Youth Softball Fundamental Clinic

Community Ed, the Saline High School Varsity Softball team and the Saline Area Youth Baseball & Softball (SAYB&S) organization will be hosting their 2nd Annual 2021 Youth Softball Fundamentals Clinic at Saline High School. Two clinics will be held: one for grades 1-3 and one for grades 4-6. The clinics are designed to help new and established players develop proper fielding, catching, base running and hitting mechanics to succeed at any level. The goal is not only to develop skills of each player, but also to instill discipline, respect, hard work and character values, which are threaded throughout the game of softball.

Each participant should bring their own glove, bat, and batting helmet (if they have one). All participants will receive a free giveaway item upon arrival. Instructor: Saline Varsity Softball

Register @ https://bit.ly/3npd1BO