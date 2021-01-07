COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County in Daily Data, 70 Cases in Saline's Zip Code This Week

Three more residents of Washtenaw County have died with COVID-19, according to data updated today by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

198 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19, including 15 since the Dec. 30 report.

The county also reported nine more people being hospitalized with COVID, bringing the total to 979. An additional 138 people in the county tested positive. Each week the county updates COVID-19 data by zip code. This week, 70 more people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive. In all, 805 people in Saline's zip code have tested positive.

The positive test rate yesterday rose to 9.77 percent in Washtenaw County. It's one of the few days the county rate has been higher than the state rate, which fell to 9.2 percent yesterday.

The State of Michigan reported 176 COVID-19 deaths today, including 138 added during a review of vital records. The death total pushed past 13,000 to 13,094.

In Michigan's hospitals, the numbers continue a steady but slow fall. The number of patients in critical care beds fell by 14 to 509, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by four to 300. There are 16 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and five more believed to have COVID-19.