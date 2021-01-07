Daniel Campbell Drove School Bus in Saline for 22 Years, Owned the Carry Dairy in Ypsilanti

Daniel Fisher Campbell, 92, of Saline, Michigan, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2021.

Following a challenging journey through the phases of dementia, he is now able to claim forever that, as he would say, “Today is a beautiful day!”

Dan is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean (Fox) Campbell; two sisters, Garnet Seyfried, and Adelle Renton. Dan is survived by his five children, Andrew (June) Campbell, Elizabeth (Dell) Nickell, Peter (Luann) Campbell, Laurie (Jorge) Campbell-Nunez, and Christopher (Patty) Campbell; eleven grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Diuble, Daniel (Jamie) Campbell, Jason (Audra) Campbell, Aaron (Katie) Campbell, Nathan (Grace) Raymond, Peter (Bethany) Campbell, Tiffany (Kevin) Koger, John Campbell, Dacey Campbell, Brienna Campbell and Isabel Nunez; nineteen great grandchildren and one more on the way. Dan is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Katz and Judy Elwartowski; one brother-in-law, George Renton, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Dan’s love for life wasn’t hard to find, for he laughed much, and always had a story to tell. He built and owned the Carry Dairy in Ypsilanti since 1962. There he built a life full of friends and established a thriving business which became a historical icon to this day. Before that he had been a milkman, volunteer firefighter, and worked for the Ann Arbor News. Dan drove school bus for Saline Schools for 22 years, where he came away with many friendships and humorous stories to tell. Dan was also a charter member of the Saline Lions Club, member of the United Methodist Church of Saline, Ambassador of the Saline Chamber of Commerce, member of the Pittsfield Union Grange, and served on the Bargaining Committee for the Saline Area Schools.

Dan had many passions in life. He loved to serve whether it was as an usher at church or dipping ice cream for the Lions club. He enjoyed sports and had many years as a player, coach, fan, and driver for the SAS teams. He loved to tell of his fishing/hunting trips to Wyoming, Alaska, Canada and other places. His sense of humor, hard work, positive attitude, and smile always permeated through any situation. He will always be remembered as a man full of life with a heart full of kindness. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A short graveside ceremony will be announced at a later date. Donations are appreciated in Dan’s honor to the Diuble Family Vision Foundation (www.diublefamilyvision.org) where his dedication for volunteering, love of those who are trying to fight blindness and passion and support of the Lions Club can continue in his honor. To leave a memory you have of Dan or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.