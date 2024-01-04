Saline Police News: Collectible Card Stolen, Juveniles Vaping in Vehicle, Drunk Driving

Recent reports from the Saline Police Department:

Card Stolen at Convention

A Japanese cartoon trading card valued at more than $500 was allegedly stolen from a convention held at Saline Middle School on the morning of Dec. 16. A juvenile was suspected. Police investigated the incident and forwarded the case to the juvenile division of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Drunk Driving

Around 3 a.m., Dec. 31, Saline Police stopped a Chevrolet Malibu after seeing the vehicle drift over the fog line several times. The driver, a Taylor man, had slurred speech and showed other indications of intoxication. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .105 and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The report has been forwarded to the city attorney for review.

Juveniles Vaping in Vehicle

Saline Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at Michigan Avenue and Davenport Street at 11: 46 p.m., Dec. 26. The officer detected the smell of intoxicants from the vehicle and observed “vape” pens. None of the vehicle’s occupants, aged 15-17, were old enough to possess vape pens, whether it was used for tobacco or cannabis.

While the driver of the vehicle was sober, other occupants were drinking and vaping in the vehicle. Parents picked up the juveniles, from New Boston, Saline, Ann Arbor and Chelsea, at the police station. The contraband was confiscated and logged for destruction.

