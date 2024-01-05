Police Nab Hit-and-Run Suspect After Manhunt

Police apparently nabbed a hit-and-run suspect after a 3-hour manhunt in Saline Township early Friday morning.

There was a two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles just before 10:30 p.m. at Dell Road and Austin Road. The suspect, believed to be the driver of an F-150 registered to an owner in Tecumseh, fled the scene on foot.

A woman in the Saline Posts Facebook group said the suspect smashed into her daughter's vehicle and fled on foot. The Saline Post learned the woman was taken to the hospital for observation.

Law enforcement officers from Michigan State Police, the Washtenaw County Sheriff and the Saline Police Department were among those on the scene. The Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were also among the emergency personnel on the scene.

Police from Saline arrived to find one of the vehicles rolled over. It's believed the suspect fled south on Dell Road. An officer with a canine unit helped track the suspect on Feldkamp Road and Klager Road. At one point police were clearing outbuildings near a home on Feldkamp Road. The search continued as police believed the suspect was moving west.

Police cleared the scene by 1:30 with a suspect in custody, according to scanner radio files.

More News from Saline