COVID-19: 1 Death, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Friday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 199 Washtenaw residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. The county reported nine more hospitalizations, bringing the total to 988. Another 142 people have tested positive, increasing the total number of cases to 13,449.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell to 7.46 - the lowest it's been since Dec. 30. The state rate also fell to 8.71 percent.

Michigan reported 38 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total to 13,132. The state reported another 3,625 infections.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased by eight to 517. It's the first increase since Dec. 23. The number of patients on ventilators fell by six to 294. There were 18 pediatric COVID-19 patients in Michigan's hospitals, and 10 more believed to have the infection.