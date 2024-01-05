York Township Approves Grant Application to Replace Culvert

At a special meeting Dec. 26, the York Township Board voted 7-0 to approve a grant application to replace a culvert on Warner Road.

The $154,000 project calls for a 50-foot aluminum box culvert on Warner Road south of Judd Road. The township is applying for a grant from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission. About 50 percent of the cost would be covered by COVID funds through the resources commission. Another 25 percent would be funded by the commission. The last 25 percent is to be paid for by York township.

The motion to apply for the grant was made by Supervisor Chuck Tellas, seconded by Trustee Derek Stern and approved by unanimous vote.

.

More News from Saline