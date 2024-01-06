1-06-2024 12:50am
BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 32 as Saline Defeats Flat Rock
Jonathan Sanderson scored 32 points as Saline defeated Flat Rock, 57-50, Friday at Saline High School. Saline improved its record to 7-1.
Sanderson scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half. Lincoln Keyes scored nine points, including two points on the dunk pictured above. Tommy Carr scored eight points. LaDainian Woods scored six points and Peyton Widen had two points.
Saline is home to Dexter Tuesday and plays at Ypsilanti-Lincoln Friday as the SEC schedule revs up.
More News from Saline
- Tips for Winter Care of Your Houseplants Each year on January 10, gardeners and home enthusiasts are urged to celebrate the humble houseplant. Here are tips for caring for your plants.
- Author Jennifer Vivekanand Talks About Young Adult Thriller, Welcome to Nightjar Jennifer Vivekanand, author of young adult novels, talks about her her book, Welcome to Nightjar.