BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 32 as Saline Defeats Flat Rock

Jonathan Sanderson scored 32 points as Saline defeated Flat Rock, 57-50, Friday at Saline High School. Saline improved its record to 7-1.

Sanderson scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half. Lincoln Keyes scored nine points, including two points on the dunk pictured above. Tommy Carr scored eight points. LaDainian Woods scored six points and Peyton Widen had two points.

Saline is home to Dexter Tuesday and plays at Ypsilanti-Lincoln Friday as the SEC schedule revs up.

More News from Saline