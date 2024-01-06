Another Hit & Run Crash Reported in Saline

For the second time in three days, a hit-and-run crash has been reported in Saline.

The Saline Police Department was dispatched to Willis Road and South Ann Arbor Street around 3:45 p.m. for a hit and run.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. at Old Creek Drive and Willis Road, where a Saline man in his Subaru was waiting at a stop sign. That's when the man was rear-ended by a man driving a gray Chevy Malibu. The collision pushed the man's vehicle forward and into a curb. His vehicle was damaged in the rear and front.

The beige Malibu did not stop and continued past the Subaru, turned right on Willis and turned left at Saline-Milan Road.

The victim of the hit-and-run was not injured, but he was upset by the incident - especially since he'd only recently gotten his Subaru repaired.

Metro Dispatch alerted police to be on the lookout for a grey Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu was a middle-aged man with reddish hair and a beard, according to the Saline man.

Thursday night, there was a hit and run at Austin Road and Dell Road. The driver fled his overturned F-150 on foot. Michigan State Police, Saline Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office searched for the man, who was found after several hours on Friday morning.

(This story has been updated and corrected with reports from the victim of the hit and run.)

