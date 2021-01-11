Barbara Latocki Loved Gardening, Collecting Angels, and Her Grandkids

Barbara Jean Latocki, 85, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 with her children by her side.

Barbara was born March 18, 1935 to the late Stanley and Louise (Gerulski) Gorney of Bay City, Michigan. On September 8, 1956 she married Florian (Floyd) L. Latocki.

Barbara is survived by her 3 children Kathleen (Thomas) Barrows of Cincinnati, Luanne Latocki of Milan and Kevin (Vicki) Latocki of Tecumseh; 5 grandchildren, Sean Barrows, Kelli (Dave) Sharpe, Ryan (Kayla) Bradshaw, Breanna (Zach) Dean and Benjamin Latocki; 3 great grandchildren, Addison and Hailey Sharpe and Austin Bradshaw. Preceded in death by her husband Floyd, brother Edward Gorney (Chum) and sister Marjorie Neal.

She loved gardening, collecting angels and watching Michigan sports but most of all loved her grandkids. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan.

Funeral service will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Fr. Vincent VanDoan will be presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Arbor Hospice and envelopes will be available at the church. Burial will follow immediately after service at Marble Park Cemetery in Milan. Due to COVID-19, there will be no luncheon or gatherings. To sign Barb’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com