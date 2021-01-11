Carol Anning, 83, Was a Wife, Mother to 3

Carol Jean Anning, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and complications from COVID-19.

Carol is survived by her children, Sherry and Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie and daughter Kimberly. She will be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

No services will be held at this time due to current health concerns. May God bless her and may she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ or The Huron Valley Humane Society at https://www.hshv.org/ Carol will be laid to rest and be at peace with her husband on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock, MI.

To leave a memory you have of Carol or sign her guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. During these uncertain times it can be hard to feel closure when we lose someone. I found this poem and it brought me peace. I hope it does the same for you.

You didn't die just recently,You died some time ago.

Although your body stayed a while,And didn't really know. For you had got Alzheimer's,You failed to comprehend. Your body went on living.But your mind had reached its end.

So we've already said, "Goodbye",To the person that we knew.

The person that we truly loved,The person that was, "You".

And so we meet again today,To toast your bodies end.

For it was true and faithful,Until right at the end.

And so, when we remember,We'll think of all the rest.

We'll concentrate on earlier,And remember all the best.

For in the real scheme of things,Your illness wasn't long.

Compared to all the happiness,You brought your whole life long.

We think of you as yesterday,When you were fit and well.

And when we're asked about you,It's those things that we'll tell.

And so we meet in remembrance,Of a mind so fit and true.

We're here to pay our last respectsTo say that, "We love you".