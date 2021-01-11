Pre-Orders Open for Conservation District's Annual Spring Tree & Shrub Sale

(This news release was submitted by the Washtenaw County Conservation District)

Winter is the perfect time to start planning for how to make improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize the landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil and reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers over 100 species of trees, shrubs and plants for all these projects and more.

The WCCD’s annual Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution is scheduled for Friday, April 23rd from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 24th from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Farm Council Grounds (5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103). Pre-orders for pick-up at the distribution open on Monday, January 4th. Orders can be placed directly on the WCCD’s online store using credit card or mailed check (store.washtenawcd.org). Hard copies of the order forms are available for download on the WCCD website (www.washtenawcd.org) or through requesting a mailed copy by contacting: orders@washtenawcd.org or (734) 302-8713. The pre-order deadline is Friday, March 19th.

After the March 19th deadline, trees and shrubs can be purchased through the WCCD this Spring through a lottery system on Saturday, April 24th starting at 10:00 a.m at the Farm Council Grounds. All remaining trees and shrubs will be available for purchase via the lottery. Participants must obtain a number card prior to the sale of extra trees during the tree pick-up times on Friday and Saturday.

A few of the new native species offered at this year’s sale include: Paw Paw, European Larch, Burr Oak, Deer Food and Pollinator Packets and more. A variety of apple trees, stone fruit, brambles, blueberries and bulk bundles are also available.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950’s. Over 7.1 million trees and shrubs have been planted as a result of WCCD’s distributions, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

The WCCD is a unit of local government, managed by an elected 5-member board of directors. The mission of the WCCD is to assist residents with the conservation, management, and wise-use of natural resources in Washtenaw County. The WCCD serves Washtenaw residents through resource distributions, education, and technical assistance.

To learn more about the Spring Tree & Shrub Distribution and other WCCD programs, please visit the district website at www.washtenawcd.org. Forms are also available at the Conservation District office (705 N. Zeeb Rd, Suite 201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103).

Contact Doug Reith, Resource Coordinator, with any questions at (734) 302-8713 or dougreith@washtenawcd.org.