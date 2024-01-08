1-08-2024 6:15pm
Saline American Legion Hosts German Dinner Thursday
The Saline American Legion will host a German dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The dinner includes pork tenderloin, kielbasa, sauerkraut, homemade kniffles, and creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.
The cost is $15 or $16 for takeout.
Proceeds from the benefit fund scholarships for students.
More News from Saline
- Saline Mayor Brian Marl Delivers State of the City Address Saline Mayor Brian Marl delivered the State of the City address at Monday's city council meeting. Here is his speech.
- New City Council Takes Office, 3 Councillors Sworn In The new Saline City City Council took office at Monday's meeting.