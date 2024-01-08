Saline MI
1-08-2024 6:15pm

Saline American Legion Hosts German Dinner Thursday

The Saline American Legion will host a German dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The dinner includes pork tenderloin,  kielbasa,  sauerkraut, homemade kniffles, and creamy mashed potatoes and gravy.

The cost is $15  or $16 for takeout.

Proceeds from the benefit fund scholarships for students.

