Ammunition, Gun Magazines Stolen from Vehicle at Six Trails Apartments

Police were called to Six Trails Apartments after someone stole ammunition and two gun magazines from a vehicle.

According to Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik, between midnight and 6 a.m., Jan. 11, someone entered three vehicles - all unlocked. The suspect rummaged through two of the vehicles and took nothing. An empty gun bag, ammunition and two gun magazines were stolen from the third vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes in the City of Saline should contact police at 734-429-7911.

To avoid thefts from vehicles: