WRESTLING: Saline Falls at Dexter

DEXTER - Saline's wrestling team lost at Dexter, 54-27, on Dec. 21.

Saline, still wrestling without young star Brice Lafleur, wrestled well in the heavier weights.

Noah Barnett, at 175, continued his strong season, winning by pin at 3:08. Tyler Fedototzskin, at 190, pinned opponent Adam Gilbert at 2:01. At 215, Jericho Powe won by forfeit. At 285, Isaac Furlong pinned Sam Burgos at 3:39.

At 132, where Anthony James usually wrestles, Saline picked up a 6-3 decision.

Saline did not participate in the Perrysburg Invitational as originally planned.

Saline hosts Pioneer, Chelsea and Jackson Wednesday at Saline High School.

