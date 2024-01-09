1-09-2024 2:24am
Winter Weather Could Cause Slippery Roads, Downed Tree Limbs
The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The NWS is forecasting 2-4 inches of snow in Washtenaw County and Southeastern Michigan. Plan on slippery road conditions on Tuesday morning.
A burst of heavy, wet snow is expected to lead to rapid accumulations. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph and heavy snow could result in downed tree limbs.
Rising temperatures could bring rain by late Tuesday morning.
Travelers are urged to slow down and use caution.
