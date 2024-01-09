New City Council Takes Office, 3 Councillors Sworn In

The new Saline City City Council took office at Monday's meeting.

Mayor Brian Marl is joined by Councillors Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon, Second Presiding Officer Jack Ceo, Dean Girbach, Nicole Rice, Chuck Lesch and Jenn Harmount.

As Mayor Pro-Tem, Dillon will run the meetings when Marl is absent. Ceo, as Second Presiding Officer, will run the meeting when Marl and Dillon are absent.

Freshly elected Councillors Ceo, Harmount and Lesch were sworn in by Judge Anna Frushour.

Harmount, elected in November, was sworn in for the first time.

Lesch, who previously served on school board, was sworn in as a council member for the first time.

Ceo, also elected in November, was sworn in.

