COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 12 Hospitalizations Since Friday As Positive Test Rate Declines

Three more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 202, according to data updated Monday on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website.

12 more residents have been hospitalized since Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,000. 346 people tested positive since Friday.

The health department recorded one death, one hospitalization and 92 new people testing positive between Sunday and Monday morning.

According to state data, the positive test rate is falling in Washtenaw County. It fell to 6.28 percent Sunday from 7.46 percent Thursday. The rate in Michigan also declined from 8.71 percent to 7.96 percent over the same three days.

State data shows EHM Senior Solutions in Saline continues to grapple with COVID-19. There were eight new cases among residents and 15 new cases among staff. There were no new deaths. Storypoint saw two new cases among staff members. Linden Square reported no new cases.

The State of Michigan reported 47 deaths and 4,536 people testing positive Saturday and Sunday. The state now couns 13,401 COVID-19-related deaths. In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell from 517 Friday to 485 Monday, while the number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell from 294 to 272. Both numbers are down about 40 percent from the second wave peak in late November and early December. There were 21 pediatric COVID-19 patients in Michigan's hospitals, and two more believed to have COVID-19.