BASKETBALL: Saline Suffers First Loss of Season at Dexter

DEXTER - A slow start cost the Saline varsity girls’ basketball team its first loss of the season as Dexter won, 45-43, at Dexter Tuesday.

Dexter scored the first basket of the game on a long possession and Hornets never held a lead.

The Hornets closed the gap in the second quarter, outscoring Dexter 17-9 to make it a two-point game, but from there, the Hornets couldn’t get over the hump, despite a 10-point fourth quarter from Hadley Griffin.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said she was proud of the team’s fightback.

“We lost this game in the first four minutes. They came out on fire and we gave up offensive rebounds and we came out a little bit cold,” Roehm said. “After that, it felt like we really settled in and battled back. We played great defensively after the first four or six minutes. Kudos to them. They got the victory.”

Roehm said it was a tough loss to take, but she has a deep faith in her squad.

“Last time out we were elated with the buzzer beater. And after this loss we feel misery,” Roehm said. “I told our team that I choose us every day of the week and twice on Sunday. This loss doesn’t change anything.”

Hadley Griffin scored 13 points to lead Saline. Down 39-29 going into the fourth, Griffin sparked Saline’s rally with three three-pointers and a free throw. Griffin also had two rebounds and two assists. Kaidyn Maida had 11 points and three assists. Keira Roehm scored eight points and had four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Kate Stemmer scored six points and had four assists, and three steals. Megan Sweet had two points, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Ayla Stager scored two points and had three rebounds. Bailey Burt scored a point and had three rebounds.

The opening tip-off went to Dexter and they had the ball for about a minute, getting a couple offensive boards before scoring for the early lead.

Ayla Stager scored on a layup to tie the game. Dexter went up 4-2 before Kaidyn Maida scored on a layup to tie the score.

The rest of the quarter belonged to Dexter. The Dreadnaughts went on a nine-point run and led 13-4.

Hadley Griffin hit a three-pointer and then Roehm scored on a layup to make it 13-9, but the Dreadnaughts finished the quarter with three straight baskets.

The Hornets were unfazed by the rough start and started the second quarter with confidence and poise. Senior Kate Stemmer hit a three-pointer to close the gap. Dexter replied with two baskets to go up 24-10.

From there, Saline took over. Maida drew a foul and went 1-for-2 from the line. Then Roehm hit a 3-pointer to make it 24-14.

Maida and Roehm followed with back-to-back baskets on drives to the hoop.

Stemmer hit a three-pointer and then Megan Sweet scored from underneath to make it 24-23. The Hornets were within one.

Saline was down 26-24 at halftime after Maida went 1-for-2 from the line.

Saline’s shooting went a little cold in the third quarter. Dexter’s Bailey Krueger and Roehm each hit threes. Then Dexter got two baskets to go up 33-27.

Maida put back a rebound to 33-29, but Dexter replied with two free throw points and then a three by Kendall Cabana. Dexter led 38-29.

Saline did not give up.

Griffin sunk a three-pointer 29 seconds into the fourth. Maida drew a foul and added one point. Then Kate Stemmer stole a ball and sent in Maida for a breakaway. Saline was down 38-35.

“There were a lot of times when Dexter made a run when I felt like we could have folded. And we didn’t. We just gave ourselves a chance to win,” Roehm said.

Dexter grew its lead with baskets by Alena Blumberg and Heidi Fuchs to make it 42-35.

But again, Saline battled back.

Griffin hit back-to-back threes. Saline was down 42-41 with 2:30 to play.

Blumberg scored to make it 44-41.

Dexter was threatening to grow its lead again, but Megan Sweet came up with a big offensive rebound. Saline came down the court and Griffin was fouled. Griffin made one-of-two throws to make it 44-42.

Saline got the ball back with a chance to tie it when Maida’s pressure caused a Dreadnaught to step out of bounds, but the Hornets couldn’t covert.

Saline fouled Blumberg (19 points), who went 1-for-2 to make it 45-42.

A last-ditch three-pointer hit the rim. Bailey Burt won the rebound and was. She made one of two shots with 0.5 seconds left to make it 45-43.

Dexter went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Saline was 5-for-12. Roehm said free throws were a key factor in the game. But, while she said the team would work on that facet of the game, she was not overly concerned.

“I’m not stressed about the free throws. There are days when they don’t fall,” Roehm said. “I trust our shooters. I believe in our shooters. But that was a storyline today.”

Saline hosts Ypsilanti-Lincoln Friday.

