McVey Remains President of the Saline Board of Education.

Michael McVey will remain President of the Saline Board of Education.

At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, the board held its election.

Trustee Brad Gerbe nominated McVey. Trustee Susan Estep nominated herself. The board voted 6-1 for McVey, with Estep casting a vote for herself.

Trustee Jennifer Steben was re-elected as Vice-President. Secretary Jenny Miller nominated her. Estep nominated herself. Steben won by a 6-1 vote, with Estep voting for herself.

Trustee Miller returns as the Board’s Secretary. Trustee Gerbe nominated her. Estep nominated herself. Miller won by a 6-1 vote with Estep voting for herself.

Trustee Gerbe won re-election for Treasurer. Miller nominated him. Estep nominated herself. Gerbe won by a 6-1 vote with Estep voting for herself.

In all, the board’s officers are uncharged in 2024.

“Thank you to the Board of Education for trusting me to be the President again,” McVey told the board later in the meeting.

