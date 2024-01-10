Mother of 1 Jean Finkbeiner, Tended to Her Farm, Worked at Saline Hospital

Jean Marie (Hack) Finkbeiner, 90, made her journey home on Sunday, January 7, 2024, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee, with her son by her side.

Life began for Jean in Ann Arbor on May 24, 1933, the third child to Alfred and Alice (Ross) Hack. Jean grew up in Saline, and on January 22, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, she married Eldene Finkbeiner.

She led a full life, capturing everything with her little brownie camera. After graduating from Saline High School, she took college classes and lived in a Quonset hut on the army base after marriage. Upon returning, Jean settled into farm life on Case Road, helping care for the animals, most notably her cats and dog, Vickie. She took great pride in her flower beds of marigolds and tiger lilies and spent the summers mowing the lawn, always with a push mower.

Jean also worked outside the home, initially as a lunchroom attendant at Houghton School and then for over 35 years as a nurse’s aide on the midnight shift at Saline Community Hospital. Aside from being a hard worker, she was known for her kindness, serving others with a warm smile and helping hand.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eldene, two brothers, Duane and Paul Hack, and sister-in-law Fran Hack. She will be dearly missed by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Jane, and her beloved grandson Mike J.T.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at St. James United Church of Christ, 11005 W. Michigan Ave, Saline, with Pastor Case Van Kempen officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm. Burial will take place at St. James Cemetery immediately following the service, with a light meal to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee or St. James United Church of Christ with envelopes available at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

