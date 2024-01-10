Saline Area Senior Center Hosts Souper Bowl Feb. 9

The Saline Area Senior Center is hosting its annual Souper Bowl from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

The cost is $5 to enter and vote. Along with sampling and judging soup, guests can bid on soup mugs created by members of Liberty Club.

All proceeds from the benefit Saline Area Senior Center programming.

In the past, local restaurants, businesses, clubs and individuals have entered soups in the competition.

Contestants must prepare their soup at their location and provide at least a gallon of soup for the contest (the past competitions had about 100 people in attendance with many getting another 2oz cup). Please bring serving utensils and any condiments/toppings you may need. The SASC will provide 2oz cups, napkins, spoons, and trays. Contestants are welcome to bring marketing materials, tablecloths, etc. The competition entry fee is free.

Please contact Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator with any questions and to return your application at 734.429.9274 or kenyonm@salineschools.org.

Download the attached application.

More News from Saline