COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; Positive Test Rate Falls Again

Two more people have died with COVID-19 according to data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 207 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The county reported five more people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,020 since the pandemic began. Daily cases were up to 130 in Thursday's update, for a total of 13,966.

Each week, the county updates the case count by zip code. Saline's 48176 zip code added 62 cases last week for a total of 867. Last week, there were 70 new cases in the 48176 zip code..

The positive test rate fell to 3.66 percent Wednesday in Washtenaw County - the second lowest daily recording since Nov. 2. In the state, the positive test rate fell to 6.26 percent.

Michigan reported 139 more COVID-19 deaths, including 107 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 13,672 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan, according to the state data. Another 2,698 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to the daily data.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of people in critical care beds fell by two to 499, while the number of patients treated with ventilators increased by three to 258. There were 20 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and five more believed to be infected.