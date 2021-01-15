Fiber Installation Will Impact Traffic on Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township

On Monday, January 18, 2021, a contractor will begin fiber installation along Ann Arbor Saline Road between Oak Valley Drive and Lohr Road in Pittsfield Township.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to day-time lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route.

The project is expected to take approximately 5 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.