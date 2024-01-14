Saline MI
1-14-2024 11:30pm

Wind Chill Warning Issued Until Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning until noon Monday.

Wind chills could fall to 25-30 degrees below zero - which is dangerously cold, according to the NWS. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

The NWS advises people wear appropriate clothing, hats and gloves when outside.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive