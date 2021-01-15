Police Warn Residents to Check Contractors' Credentials After Home Invasion in Salem Township

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office officials are warning residents to check the credentials of contractors after a Salem Township couple was robbed during a home invasion Jan. 13.

Deputies were called to the 5800 block of Gotfredson Road where homeowners told police a man knocked on their door and pretended to be from a tree removal company. The suspect asked a resident to walk the property and inspect trees. A second suspect engaged the other homeowner in conversation. While the residents were engaged, a third suspect entered the home and stole multiple items. They left in a gray pickup truck.

The homeowners didn't realize anything was missing until some time after the suspects left.

The first suspect used the name "Ernesto" and was described as a smaller man with a Spanish accent. The second suspect was called Sanchez and was described as 5'8 and white. The third suspect was described as a black male, around 5'10.

The vehicle was described as a gray pick-up truck that might have been a Ford F-150.

Any information or leads that could help, please contact Detective Babycz (babyczm@washtenaw.org) or Deputy Saydak (saydaks@washtenaw.org) through Central Dispatch Non-Emergency 734-994-2911.