COVID-19: No Deaths, One Hospitalization in Washtenaw County

For the first time since Dec. 2, there were no new deaths in the daily COVID-19 update on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website. 207 Washtenaw County residents have died, including 74 since Dec. 2.

The health department reported one hospitalization and 79 more people testing positive - both low figures - and another sign that the second wave is receding in Michigan. The positive test rate increased by nearly two percent to 5.51 percent. The rate, which lags behind case counts by a day, reflects yesterday's 130 cases.

Here's The Saline Post's review of Friday-to-Friday data:

There were eight deaths since last Friday's report. The Saline Post hasn't been able to conduct the Friday weekly reviews since Dec. 18 because of holiday data reporting. In the week ending Dec. 18, there were 14 deaths.

There were 33 hospitalizations. In the week ending Dec. 18, there were 51 hospitalizations. The second wave's weekly hospitalization count peaked Dec 4, with 79.

There were 596 people who tested positives. In the week ending Dec. 18, there were 894.

There were 62 cases in Saline's 48176 added this week, down from 70 last week.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County is 5.51 percent, compared to 7.46 percent last week.

The positive test rate in Michigan increased slightly to 6.33 percent. The state reported 29 people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 13,071. The state reported another 2,598 infections.

Michigan's hospitals saw the number of patients in critical care beds fall by six to 493, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by two to 256. There were 21 pediatric patients with COVID-19, up by one since yesterday, and one more pediatric patient believed to be infected.