Saline District Library Provides a Warming Center

The Saline District Library is the community's temporary daytime weather haven and, during this deep freeze, offers people a place to warm up.

The library, 555 North Maple Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Call the library at 734-429-5450 for more information.

Below is a list of warming stations in the county.

For people needing an overnight solution, the Delonis Center (312 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor) offers an overnight warming center for those experiencing homelessness. For questions or more information, please call the Delonis Center at 734-662-2829 or email Daniel Kelly.

More News from Saline