LIVE REPORTING: Saline Takes 7th at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls' Swim & Dive Meet

Day two of the MHSAA Division 1 girls' swim and dive meet has begun at Saline High School. On Friday, Saline placed three girls in the top 16 in the diving event. Saline wound up 9th in the state for the two-day tournament.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The following is live reporting from the meet.

Saline finished 7th in the 200 medley relay.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1350528988041646081 -->

Bella Arbaugh and Kyle Evenson raced in the 200 freestyle, with Arbaugh taking 15th to earn a couple more points for Saline.

After a long layoff, the Hornets resumed action with three swimmers in the 100-meter fly. Samantha Graden was sixth in 58.25.

Megan Socha was sixth in the third heat but just missed the podium in the 100-yard freestyle.

Three Hornets swam in the 500-yard freestyle, including Bella Arbaugh, Allison Ploutz-Snyder and Kiersten Russell. Russell was 13th and Arbaugh was 15th.

Saline placed 15th in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Hornets put three girls on the podium in the 100-yard backstroke. Russell finished fifth, Evenson took 12th and Graden was 14th.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1350572933295472640 -->

Megan Socha swam in the breaststroke.

The Hornets finished the day by taking seventh in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

RESULTS:

200 Medley Relay - Russell, Socha, Graden and Arbaugh, 7th, 1:48.2

200 Free - Arbaugh, 15th, 1:57.28; Evenson, 18th, 1:57.99.

100 Fly - Graden, 6th, 58.25; Bullard, 13th, 59.79; Allison Ploutz-Snyder, 22nd, 1:00.99.

100 Free - Socha, 22nd, 54.13.

500 Free - Russell, 13th, 5:15.85; Arbaugh, 15th, 5:18.05; Ploutz-Snyder, 18th, 5:21.94.

200 Free Relay - Socha, Evenson, Bullard, Ploutz-Snyder, 15th, 1:40.51.

100 Backstroke - Russell, 5th, 57.44; Evenson, 12th, 58.57; Graden, 59.13;

100 Breaststroke - Socha, 18th, 1:08.56.

400 Free Relay - Arbaugh, Evenson, Graden, Russell, 3:34.62.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE