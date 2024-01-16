Saline Area Schools Planning to Return to Class Wednesday

Saline Area Schools are expected to resume classes Wednesday after a day off due to the cold and icy backroads.

District spokesperson Jackelyn Martin said the decision was made after a careful assessment of the road conditions.

"We wanted to proactively communicate that school is planned to be in session Wednesday, January 17," Martin wrote in an email. "We understand that Wednesday's forecast predicts colder temperatures, but fortunately, should not surpass the threshold outlined in our inclement weather policy for school closures."

The district's policy calls for schools to close if the ambient air temperature is -25 or less, or f the windchill is sustained at -25 or less.

Martin urged people to take precautions.

"We kindly urge everyone to exercise caution during travel, take precautions for the cold, and dress appropriately for the forecasted weather conditions," Martin wrote. "We hope everyone stays safe and warm and we look forward to seeing you at school tomorrow."

Tuesday night's basketball games at Chelsea are on.

