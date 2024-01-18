SALINE POLICE NEWS: Theft from Car Wash, Assault and Fraud

Saline Police are investigating after someone damaged and stole equipment from Saline Car Wash in downtown Saline. Around 5:50 p.m. Jan. 11, a white male was washing a grey compact vehicle. After washing the vehicle he cut the hose and put the brush in his vehicle before driving away.

Saline Police to an assault on the 400 block of North Maple Road. The incident occurred just before noon, Jan. 9. A 50-year-old female and a 31-year-old female were arguing when the confrontation became physical. One of the women suffered a minor injury. Police have forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office.

A resident of Monroe Street filed a report with police after an AT&T account in his name was sent to collections. The account was opened by someone who used Southfield as an address. The unpaid bill was in excess of $1500.

More News from Saline