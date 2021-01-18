COVID-19; Positive Test Rate Below 3 Percent for 2nd Straight Day in Washtenaw County

The positive test rate for COVID continues to fall in Washtenaw County. According to state data, the positive test rate fell under three percent Saturday and ten dropped again Sunday to 1.43 percent. The daily positivity rate can be volatile. Even so, the 1.43 percent measured Sunday is the lowest rate since early October.

The positive test rate was under 3 percent for the second straight day. 3 percent is a benchmark that has been used by communities and school districts for deciding COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The Washtenaw County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 data page Monday, likely due to the federal holiday. According to state data, it appears there was one death in Washtenaw County since Friday's update.

Michigan reported 20 deaths since Saturday's update, bringing the death toll to 13,824. The state counted another 2,843 new cases over the two days. The state's positive test rate was up slightly to 6.41 percent.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds dropped by 18 to 475. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by 20 to 236. There were 21 pediatric patients with confirmed cases.