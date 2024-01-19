Pittsfield Township Police News: Road Rage, Catalytic Convert Theft and More

The following reports were based on information provided by Pittsfield Township Police.

Pittsfield Police answered to a reported road rage incident around 5 p.m., Jan. 15. The incident occurred near South State Street and Textile Road. A woman told police an unknown man had threatened to kill her after she honked her horn at him for blocking the road.

A resident of the 3000 block of Orinoco Lane called police to report someone cut the catalytic converter of the bottom of their vehicle. The theft was reported Jan. 9.

Pittsfield Police were called to the 5600 block of Lohr Lake Jan. 9. A resident reported a family member entered the home without permission and had taken documents on Jan. 6. The matter isi part of an ongoing civil issue.

A resident of the 3400 block of Primrose Lane called police Jan. 11 after someone broke out the driver’s side window from their vehicle. It may have been punched out. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.

Police responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant Jan. 15 on Payeur Road. The tenant complained the landlord drove their car right up to him, causing hm to think he was going to be struck. The landlord denied it and was reportedly there with a plumber to fix a leak. The case was submitted to the county prosecutor’s office.

