COVID-19: One Death in Washtenaw County Since Friday, Positive Test Rate Rises

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19 according to data updated Tuesday by the health department. The first data update since Friday showed the 208th COVID-19-related death.

The data showed 14 more hospitalizations, including one since Sunday, and 165 people testing positive, including 53 since Sunday.

According to state data, the positive test rate, which had been under three percent in Washtenaw County, jumped up to 7.76 percent Monday. The state rate climbed as well, rising to 7.48 percent.

State data on care homes is updated weekly. EHM Senior Solutions reported its fifth death. It also reported three more cases among residents and one more among staff. There were no deaths or cases reported last week by Linden Square or Storypoint.

Saline Area Schools updates its COVID dashboard each week. There are four confirmed cases among students at Saline High School and three confirmed cases at the middle school. There are 16 quarantined students at Saline High School, 12 at Saline Middle School, six at Heritage, three at Pleasant Ridge, two at Woodland Meadows and one at Harvest. Among staff, there are seven quarantined at Saline High School, two at the middle school, and one each at Harvest, Liberty, Pleasant Ridge and Woodland Meadows.

In more daily data, Michigan reported 41 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 13,865. The state also reported 1,738 more people testing positive.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 62 to 413, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by nine to 227. There are 25 pediatric patients with COVID-19.