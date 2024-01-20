BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 25 as Saline Defeats Pioneer

ANN ARBOR - Sophomore Jonathan Sanderson scored 25 points as Saline defeated Pioneer, 50-43, Friday. Saline improved to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the SEC Red.

Sanderson's 25 points led all scorers. Sophomore Lincoln Keyes scored seven points and had a big game on the boards. Junior LaDainian Woods scored seven points. Caleb Washington scored five points. Tommy Carr and Peyton Widen each scored three.

Saline visits Bedford Tuesday and hosts Huron Friday.

