COVID-19: 1 Death, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 209th person has died in Washtenaw County, according to data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The health department data also showed three new hospitalizations and 64 more people testing positive.

According to the health department's vaccination data page, 4,597 people have received the first vaccination and 638 people have received both. There are 1,818 vaccination appointments scheduled.

State data showed the positive test rate dipping slightly but staying over seven percent for the second straight day in Washtenaw County. The positive test rate fell to 6.45 percent in Michigan.

The state reported 40 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 13,905. The state also counted 2,031 people testing positive.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 17 to 396. It's the first time the number fell below 400 since Oct. 30. 214 patients are being treated with ventilators, down by 13 since yesterday. There were 22 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and seven more believed to be infected.