Mildred Zahn, Wife, Mother of 3, Graduated from Saline High School in 1946

Mildred Anna Zahn, age 95, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 17, 1928 in Ann Arbor, MI., the daughter of Robert and Olga (Guenther) Lambarth. On August 12, 1928 she was baptized and on April 18, 1943 she was confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. She remained a faithful member until her death. She graduated in 1946 from Saline High School.

Mildred married Oscar W. Zahn on her birthday July 17, 1954 at Trinity Church. She was employed at the former Edwards Brothers until she and Oscar started a family. Oscar preceded her in death on July 23, 2014 after 60 years of marriage.

After beginning her family, her life work was to raise a caring and loving family. She loved nothing more than to have all the family together for any occasion. Their home was always open to everyone.

Besides enjoying her family, Mildred enjoyed cooking, gardening, restoring furniture, and genealogy. She spent many hours researching family history.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Zahn of Manchester, Sharon (Dave) Boswell of Saline, and Brian (Donna) Zahn of Clinton, grandchildren, Daniel (Katie) Boswell, Stephanie Stuck, Joshua Balent, and Matthew Zahn (fiancé Brooke Knollman), great grandchildren Jalen Balent, Autumn Stuck and Owen Boswell. Also surviving are her sisters, Alice Macomber of Saline and Carol Cavanaugh of Ann Arbor, sister-in-law, Madonna Paul of Manchester, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, two brothers, one sister-in-law and five brothers-in-law, and her parents.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, January 24th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. Visitation will continue on Thursday, January 25th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor William Natsis will officiate. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the Church from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. Burial will follow the luncheon and will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Arbor Hospice and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Mildred, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

